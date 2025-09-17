Aberystwyth University is gearing up to welcome thousands of students back to the town during its Welcome Weekend.
Students are set to arrive by train, plane and car from 18-21 September, ahead of the academic year starting for the majority of undergraduates and postgraduates.
For many, it will be their first time experiencing the town and beginning their university studies.
Aberystwyth University’s Director of Student Journey Ian Munton said: “September is one of the most exciting times of the year for all of us at the University. Our nursing and veterinary science students have already begun their studies, but this weekend is when the academic year starts in earnest.
“We have plenty of activities scheduled to make our students feel welcome and introduce them to the town. Starting university can be a daunting experience for some but what heartens me is that every student is always embraced by the local community.
“Aberystwyth has so much to offer beyond the University itself – the people, the bars, restaurants and cafes, our small businesses and of course the stunning scenery of the coastline.
“Welcome Weekend can be a busier period for the town than normal. I would like to thank residents and business owners for their friendliness and patience as we say ‘croeso’ to our students.”
