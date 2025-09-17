A Talsarn man has been jailed for more than five years after being found guilty of raping a woman at a party in rural Ceredigion.
Joel Evans, of Tegfan, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 15 September after being found guilty following a trial of raping a woman in Llanddewi Brefi on 30 October 2022.
The court heard that Evans was one of a number of men who had been drinking alcohol and taking drugs at a party at the remote, rural property where the rape took place.
The rape was reported to police, but Evans denied the allegation.
The court told Evans his judgement had been "grossly affected" by the substances he had consumed when he carried out the attack on his victim.
The court heard that Evans maintains his innocence but understands that the court will be faithful to the verdict of the jury.
Defending, the court heard that Evans has a nine-month-old child, and references which paint a “positive picture” of Evans as a pleasant young man.
Judge Catherine Richards told Evans that while his judgement had been "grossly affected" by alcohol and drugs he had raped the complainant.
She said the tone of references she had read suggested some people supported the defendant but she said those people should understand that the jury were sure the complainant gave a truthful account of what happened on the night in question.
In a statement read to the court, the victim detailed how she "went into a spiral of anxiety and depression" following the rape, and suffered with "horrific nightmares".
Evans was jailed for five years and six months and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
He will serve two-thirds of the sentence in custody before being released on licence.
The court also issued Evans with a 10 year restraining order.
