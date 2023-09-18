A PETITION calling for the new default 20mph speed limits in Wales to be rescinded has gained more than 47,000 signatures in a matter of days.
The controversial Welsh Government policy was introduced on roads in built up areas across Wales on Sunday, with the national speed limit dropping from 30mph to 20mph in most areas.
In response, a Senedd petition was set up online and in a matter of days has collected thousands of signatures.
The petition will be discussed in Cardiff Bay as it has already passed the 10,000 signature threshold needed to be put before the Senedd.
The petition reads: “We want the Welsh Government to rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law
“The new 20mph law is coming into force on the 17 September and it will mark the end of having socialism in power in Wales.
“Welsh Government claim to have supporting evidence stating that reducing to 20mph EVERWHERE saves lives!
“Yet we get flyers merely claiming that it will, and opinions from doctors that see RTCs coming into A&E.
“This is NOT evidence. The only true evidence is from Belfast and it states it makes NO DIFFERENCE to RTCs!
“At least one of the trial villages in Monmouthshire actually reverted their trial because it was causing absolute carnage on the roads!
“Mark Drakeford has come out claiming it is a success in St Brides Major but every time I go though there NO ONE is driving at 20mph.
“The Welsh Government has FAILED to produce ANY convincing evidence to support these claims of safety. This law is being spearheaded by the WG Climate Change department and NOT Health & Safety!!
“YOU HAVE NOT LISTENED TO US.
“The Welsh Government was put there BY THE PEOPLE OF WALES, We are your boss!
“We demand that this foolish idea be stopped.”
Responding to the petition, Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar, MS said: “The new blanket 20mph speed limit has been in place for just one day and already people have had enough of it. For more than 45,000 people to sign a petition within 24 hours shows the extent of public outrage towards Labour’s madcap policy.
“This highlights that there has been little to no consultation with the general public, the Labour Government have clearly avoided all public scrutiny in a bid to get their socialist agenda pushed through.
“Labour and Plaid Cymru have refused to listen to public opinion and are continuing to wage their anti-worker, anti-road and anti-motorist agenda. With this ludicrous policy forced on the people of Wales, Labour can still U-turn on this disastrous rollout and deliver what Wales wants by scrapping blanket 20mph zones across Wales.”