The threats facing regional or minority languages will be the focus of an international conference at Aberystwyth University in July.
The event will bring together academics and practitioners from across Europe who are experts on the Welsh language and more than ten other regional and minority languages.
A central issue under consideration during the conference will be how best to research some of the main challenges facing language policy makers and practitioners.
Dr Elin Royles, Reader in the Department of International Politics at Aberystwyth University, is part of the organising team for the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society.
“We are delighted to be hosting this international conference at a time when academics and policy makers are becoming increasingly aware of the threats facing regional and minority language,” she said.
“Academic research has a key role to play not only in identifying challenges but in highlighting and sharing best practice and proposing practical solutions.
“Our two-day programme will include sessions on promoting language use, particularly in key areas such as education, young people, health care, the community and the workplace, as well as researching bilingualism, exploring the use of technology as a research tool, and the need for multidisciplinary research on minority languages.”