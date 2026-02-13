Another charity concert is being organised in Aberystwyth by Megan Jones Roberts, who wants to raise money for two organisations this time.
The concert will take place on 28 March at the Marine Hotel.
The organisations to benefit from this concert are Bronglais Hospital League of Friends and Eisteddfod Calan Mai, Aberystwyth, which is held on Thursday 7 May at the Morlan Centre
Megan is currently receiving chemotherapy at Bronglais Hospital, so feels raising money for this charity, which purchases equipment for this much-loved hospital, is very important.
Eisteddfod Calan Mai is also close to Megan’s heart. Quite a lot of money is needed to run this yearly event, and that is why some of the money raised will help.
Performing on the night is renowned Pwllheli singer Dylan Morris, who rose to prominence during Covid for singing on the Cor-ona Facebook page and then went on to win Song for Wales in 2023 with the ‘Patagonia’.
Sharing the stage with Dylan is a party of young men from the Tregaron area, namely Bois y Brwyn. These are kept in line by accompanist Menna Rhys.
The Abaeraeron based choir Car-digan, under the leadership of Rhian Dafydd, will also perform.
Arwel Cwmcoedog a member of the Car-digan choir, will compere the evening.
Megan has raised £140,000 for different charities over the years, and her aim is to raise another £10,000 before she retires from her fundraising activities.
Tickets are £10 each and are available from Megan by ringing 07970124983.
Megan said: “There will be an auction and a raffle on the night, therefore should anyone like to donate a prize, these will be welcomed also.
“Please come along and support these worthwhile causes and enjoy an evening full of fun and laughter – something we all need these days!”
