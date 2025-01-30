Three Ceredigion men will be swapping the Teifi Valley for the Cambodian jungle, volunteering their time and skills to build a primary school.
Mark Worrall, his son Kai and step-son Sam Young from Glynarthen, will fly to Cambodia on 12 April, as part of a nine-strong team volunteering their time and skills to help improve the primary school for the teachers and children.
They are heading to Siem Reap in Cambodia to help with a community project at the small Preah Trapang Primary School in Chrey Village, set in the middle of the jungle.
The project started last year, when a team installed panelling to an outside classroom and concreted three classroom floors, enabling the village’s children to stay dry during the wet season.
They also purchased a new chalkboard for each classroom.
Mark, Kai and Sam will now help to build accommodation for the teachers, so that they are available to teach the children full time and in all weathers.
There will be a kitchen and communal area downstairs, and three upstairs bedrooms.
They are also hoping to raise additional funds for amenities such as a kitchen area, as well as installing two showers near the water supply tower, which will be available for all of the local villagers to use.
Speaking ahead of the trip, dad, Mark, said: “We’re so excited to be part of a team of volunteers who are working to make a real difference to the lives of children in the village of Chrey.
“Education makes such a difference in remote areas such as this, and the local community is so appreciative of the work that’s being done. We can’t wait to get out there and help in this next stage of the project.”
This is a private volunteer’s group, not a charity, and is fully self-funded by the volunteers. In total the whole group will need to raise £4,000 for this part of the project, with the team in West Wales needing to raise £1,500.
All money raised will go towards the cost of materials for the teachers accommodation and much needed school equipment. The volunteers fund their own flights and accommodation for the trip.
Other volunteers come from across the UK, including Jason and Jake Moore from Jaren Bathrooms and Steve Marsh, Harrison Marsh, Martin Keightley and Johnathan Urry from TJ’s Gym on the Isle of Wight.
The volunteers are currently working hard to raise money to help purchase materials and equipment once they arrive in Cambodia, which will also help the local economy.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mark-worrall-4
There is also a “Tap Drop” collection point at Chadzy’s Ltd, Bryneithyn, Newcastle Emlyn SA38 9DQ, available during their opening hours, until 31 March, for anyone who has any unused taps, shower mixer taps & radiator valves, which will be weighed in at a local scrap metal merchant and all funds raised will also go towards the project.