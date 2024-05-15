THREE Ceredigion writers have been shortlisted in various categories by judges at this year’s Wales Book of the Year awards.
Each year, the Wales Book of the Year Award celebrates talented Welsh writers who excel in a variety of literary forms in both Welsh and English.
The Shortlist consists of 24 books in total.
Jasmine Donahaye is shortlisted in the English-language creative non-fiction category for Birdsplaining: A Natural History (New Welsh Rarebyte).
Hywel Griffiths has made the shortlist for Welsh-language poetry award with Y Traeth o Dan y Stryd (Cyhoeddiadau Barddas).
Jane Aaron has also been shortlisted in the Creative non-fiction Welsh-language category for Cranogwen (Gwasg Prifysgol Cymru).
Jasmine Donahaye is according to the shortlist “in pursuit of feeling ‘sharply alive’, understanding things on her own terms and undoing old lessons about how to behave.
“Here (in Birdsplaining) she finally confronts fear: of violence and of the body's betrayals, daring at last, to ‘get things wrong’.
“Roaming across Wales, Scotland and California, she is unapologetically focused on the uniqueness of women’s experience of nature and the constraints placed upon it. Sometimes bristling, always ethical, Birdsplaining upends familiar ways of seeing the natural world.”
In Y Traeth o Dan y Stryd, Aberystwyth poet Hywel Griffiths explores a variety of themes that are close to his heart - from the climate crisis to patriotism, from the experiences of being a father to reflecting on the passing of time.
Hywel Griffiths is a poet and geographer at the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences, Aberystwyth University. He lives in Llanbadarn Fawr with his wife, Alaw, and his children, Lleucu and Morgan.
Cranogwen by Jane Aaron tells the tale of Sarah Jane Rees from Llangrannog, managed to gain respect and fame as a poet, lecturer, editor, preacher, temperance woman and a spiritual leader for a new generation of writers and public women. The aim of this book is to follow her path in order to understand why and how an unmarried woman from a peasant background rose to such prestige and influence among her Welsh contemporaries. This book also sheds new light on her homosexual love life and her innovative ideas about gender.
Leusa Llewelyn, Artistic Director of Literature Wales, said: "What a feast the shortlists selected by this year's judges present. 24 books by experienced and new writers, each presenting a different aspect on Welsh literature.”
The winners will be announced at Galeri Caernarfon on Thursday 4 July.