Cranogwen by Jane Aaron tells the tale of Sarah Jane Rees from Llangrannog, managed to gain respect and fame as a poet, lecturer, editor, preacher, temperance woman and a spiritual leader for a new generation of writers and public women. The aim of this book is to follow her path in order to understand why and how an unmarried woman from a peasant background rose to such prestige and influence among her Welsh contemporaries. This book also sheds new light on her homosexual love life and her innovative ideas about gender.