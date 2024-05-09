Ruth Jones MP for Newport West said in the session: “We’ve heard that soil [contamination] is one of the biggest issues- if there is lead in the soil and [the regulators] aren’t picking it up and local authorities don’t know to pick it up- that’s a massive hole that things are falling through.” Committee Chair Crabb wrote after the session that “members of the committee were deeply concerned by what we heard” whilst Ceredigion MP Ben Lake said relevant bodies should “convene without delay to identify action necessary to mitigate any risk to public health... there is not a moment to lose.”