COMEDIAN Tom Davis has been given a crash course in how to pronounce Aberystwyth, two months after he played a gig in the town.
Tom was a guest on Rob Brydon’s podcast, Brydon&, and ran into trouble when trying to pronounce Aberystwyth.
“We did Abawestith. I can never pronounce it,” said stand-up, Tom, who stars in King Gary, Murder in Successville and the Wonka movie.
Rob Brydon plays along, asking ‘where?’, ‘have another go, be confident, take your time’.
Tom stumbles some more and says ‘this is why the gig didn’t go well’.
Rob then gives him an easy way to say the town name, saying: “It’s not that hard. Think of Abba, right, Dancing Queen.
“Think of wrist. Think of with, but with a ‘th’ sound.”
And Tom nails it.
Tom performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in March and the show was riddled with technical issues.
In an Instagram post following the gig, Tom wrote on his Instagram “Aberystwyth that was f***ing surreal. 4 mics failing, lights going on and off like a floodlight, trippy as.
