“Head north from Barmouth’s sheltered Abermaw beach and you’ll be walking on sand for eight miles until you reach Shell Island. The best pub in town is the Royal (B&B doubles from £75; theroyalbarmouth.co.uk) and the best fish and chips — probably in all of Wales — is from the Mermaid (thanks to Deb Kowalski from Tal-y-Bont for that tip). Keep an eye out for dolphins too: I spent an hour last month watching a pod of 15 or more hunting 100 yards offshore in front of the Promenade Cafe & Wine Bar.”