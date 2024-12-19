Staycation experts have revealed the most successful holiday let locations in North Wales – and three are in Gwynedd.
Betws-y-Coed tops the list of most lucrative holiday let locations in North Wales, but Barmouth, Abersoch and Aberdaron also attracting holidaymakers
According to the latest data from holidaycottages.co.uk, the full list of North Wales’s most successful hotspots is as follows, with each location offering a beautiful selection of holidaycottages.co.uk properties: 1. Betws-y-Coed 2. Coldwyn Bay 3. Denbigh 4. Ruthin 5. Barmouth 6. Conwy 7. Abersoch 8. Aberdaron
Linking these locations is a wealth of attractions, breathtaking scenery, and cool, modern comforts, therefore highlighting what people want from a staycation and, subsequently, where to invest to maximise your return on investment.