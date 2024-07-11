THREE local beaches have been named as the best in Wales.
The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches guide has named Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire as the best beach in Wales.
Porth Iago on the Llyn Peninsula has come in third place with Penbryn and Mwnt in south Ceredigion taking up fourth and fifth in the top 10 list.
The 16th edition of the guide is the definitive and most comprehensive list of the UK's best beaches.
In his vivid description of Freshwater West, Chris Haslam, the award-winning chief travel writer at The Times and Sunday Times, writes “Freshwater West is a wilderness of dunes, sand and rocks that draws surfers from across the world to ride its winter waves.”
Chris Haslam has personally visited and inspected all 50 beaches included in the guide in the past eight weeks.
The guide showcases the unrivalled beauty of the UK seaside, evaluated through a rigorous 11-point inspection checklist. Criteria include water quality, cleanliness, accessibility, car-parking, lifeguards, restrooms and dog-friendliness.
Best beaches in Wales
Times and Sunday Times list
• Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire
• Llanddwyn, Anglesey
• Porth Iago, Gwynedd
• Penbryn, Ceredigion
• Mwnt, Ceredigion
• Manorbier, Pembrokeshire
• Pendine Sands, Pembrokeshire
• Mewslade, Vale of Glamorgan
• Oxwich, Vale of Glamorgan
• Monknash, Vale of Glamorgan
Chris Haslam said: "My Jack Russell, Dave T Dog, and I have journeyed 5,583 miles and explored 543 beaches.
“The 50 beaches that made our list are graced with outstanding natural beauty, superb infrastructure, and a clear sense of pride from those who live, work, and play there.”