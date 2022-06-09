Three more deaths recorded in Ceredigion

Three more deaths recorded in CeredigionThere were three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest weekly period in Ceredigion.
By Patrick Jack
Thursday 9th June 2022 4:03 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 134 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 27 (Friday) – up from 131 the week before.
They were among 7,506 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.
