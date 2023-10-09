At around 4.30pm, with Aberdyfi and SSSRT vehicles and available volunteers underway to Lake Vyrnwy, call-handlers were made aware of a walker with an injured ankle on Cader Idris. It looked like the injured woman on Cader might be in for a long wait, but fortunately the first incident of the day was closing down, freeing up both Aberdyfi volunteers, and those from Brecon MRT who kindly diverted from their long journey home to provide further assistance.