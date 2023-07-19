ALMOST three-quarters of people who took part in a Cambrian News Twitter Poll say they prefer the old lampposts to the new aluminium posts currently being installed along Aberystwyth promenade.
The blue Victorian-style lampposts that have stood along the length of the town’s promenade for several years are being replaced with ‘characterless’ posts made from recycled aluminum, which Aberystwyth county councillor Alun Williams said were ‘a good use of taxpayers’ money’ as they were better for the environment.
The new posts have been described as similar to those you would see along a motorway and town councillor Mair Benjamin described them as a ‘monstrosity’.
The Cambrian News ran a poll on Twitter, asking people their thoughts.
28 per cent of respondents said the new lampposts looked good, while 72 per cent said they preferred the old ones.
One respondent said the new lampposts were ‘so bland’, adding ‘surely modern lights can be made in a vintage style?
‘Aberystwyth has so much charm but this has really downgraded the prom.’
Another comment read: “How can they possibly be good use of taxpayers money’. They are definitely more akin to those found on motorways than the ones that used to give Aberystwyth a distinctive Victorian character. Who the hell makes these decisions!”
Town councillor Mair Benjamin said: “They promised us they would be putting the old columns back in. We thought they’d only be temporary.”
Explaining the decision, Cllr Alun Williams, who is also deputy leader of Ceredigion County Council, told the Cambrian News: “They are made of recycled aluminium and will last a lot longer than the previous columns.
“It was obvious to everyone the previous columns were rusting and getting to the stage where they were going to present a potential hazard to people – as bits dropped off.
“The message is the Victorian columns did look nice but were seriously rusting – and it was the ornate bits that caused most of the rusting problems.
“The new ones have no screws or holes for water to get into and cause rusting and so will last a lot longer.
“So, in terms of taxpayers’ money, it’s a much better deal. The lights themselves are going to be LED lights – so in terms of environmental sustainability, they’re much, much better.”
Ceredigion County Council said that the decision to install the columns was due to the resistant characteristics of aluminium and that the new posts will last 50 years.
A council spokesperson added: “These columns are permanent, but the lanterns are temporary, and are the same lanterns that were erected when the previous lanterns were removed on safety grounds over two years ago.
“As indicated previously, the council intends consulting with stakeholders in relation to the design of the permanent lanterns, which will need to be fit for purpose and reflective of the coastal environment.”