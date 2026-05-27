Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for thunder for this afternoon (Wednesday).
The Met Office has issued the weather warning from 3pm until midnight, warning that although many areas will miss the worst, there will be some disruption in areas hit by thunderstorms.
The warning says: "After another hot day, thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of Wales as well as some western and southwestern parts of England during this afternoon and through the evening.
"While many places will miss the worst conditions, where thunderstorms do occur they bring the potential for torrential downpours of rain, frequent lightning, large hail and strong, gusty winds."
The warning adds there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
The Met Office adds that there will probably be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes and some short term loss of power and other services is likely.
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