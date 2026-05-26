Five members from a family-run petrol station in Penrhyncoch have raised over £8,000 for charity.
On 9 May, Lynwen, Carys, Seren, Sian and Gwenan from the Jenkins family - who run Penrhyncoch’s Tymawr Filling Station and Nisa shop - took on London’s Trek 26 challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia, a condition that affects not only those diagnosed, but also their families and friends.
The 26-mile walk followed a fundraising event at the petrol station on 2 May, when customers took part in a fundraising cake stall, raffle, and car wash to raise money for HAHAV.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’ after the charity walk, the family said: “We had a fantastic day, and the organisation of the event and the atmosphere were amazing.
“Our JustGiving total to date today is £8602, plus we have given £1250 to HAHAV Ceredigion from our fundraising day on 2 May.
“We are all overwhelmed and incredibly touched by the generosity of our families, customers, friends and the local community.
“And Mamgu was very pleased to see us home safe with a medal.”
Sharing their motivation for the walk, the family’s JustGiving page explains: “As a family we know only too well how devastating dementia can be.
“Jane (Mam a mamgu annwyl) was diagnosed almost eight years ago with vascular dementia and we have slowly watched her memory, independence and personality diminish. We also walk in memory of Beti-Gu who also suffered from this terrible illness.
“Running a small family business in a busy rural village we also know so many families, colleagues and friends that have been affected in some way by dementia which makes our fundraising efforts even more meaningful.”
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