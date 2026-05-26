TV personality and entrepreneur Spencer Matthews has completed six full ascents and descents of Snowdon in 22 hours and 41 minutes.
He did this fully on foot and in some of the mountain’s harshest conditions, battling exhaustion, darkness and wind speeds exceeding 60mph, while relying on O2 Satellite to stay connected with his support crew and family in areas beyond traditional mobile coverage.
The challenge began at 10am on 21 May, with Spencer set the goal of taking on six of Snowdon’s most iconic routes: Llanberis Path, Rhyd Ddu Path, Pyg Track, Miners’ Track, Ranger Path and Watkin Path, in less than 24 hours.
The feat is the latest in a series of extreme endurance challenges for Spencer and reunited his PROJECT 7 team – which saw him complete seven Ironman-distance triathlons on all seven continents in just 21 days.
Spencer said: “I’ve taken on some tough challenges over the last few years, but this was one of the toughest days I’ve faced. A knee injury on the second descent made it difficult to predict the outcome and high winds and difficult terrain made for unfamiliar territory.
“The climbs were relentless and there were moments overnight where exhaustion created a negative head space. But meeting great groups of people along the way, and becoming more familiar with Snowdon, made it incredibly rewarding.
“Having O2 Satellite throughout the challenge also gave me real reassurance and a huge mental boost, knowing that we were always connected and therefore, safe.”
Chris Bournes, Commercial Director at Virgin Media O2, said: “What Spencer achieved on Snowdon was extraordinary. Throughout the challenge, O2 Satellite was tested in exactly the kind of remote and demanding conditions it’s designed for, helping Spencer stay connected with his support team and loved ones when traditional mobile coverage wasn’t available.”
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