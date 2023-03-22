Following the huge success of her tour in 2022, Bronwen Lewis brings More from The Living Room to Ceredigion.
Performing first at Theatr Felinfach this, Friday 24 March, Bronwen will also perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 31 March.
She will recreate the magic of her virtual gigs on stage performing a collection of her favourite songs and many stories. It promises to be a night of priceless live entertainment.
The audience will experience a variety of songs including a new selection of her original songs weaving the Welsh language into popular English songs. She will perform a wide range of songs from traditional Welsh classics to contemporary songs.
The Welsh singer-songwriter has a wonderfully warm style that sits between Country, Pop, Folk and Blues. She is proudly bilingual and received international acclaim during her time on BBC’s The Voice when she brought Tom Jones to tears. Bronwen also starred in and sang the theme song Bread and Roses in the BAFTA Award Winning film Pride’
Commenting on Bronwen's upcoming performance on Friday, Cllr Catrin M S Davies, cabinet member with responsibility for culture, said: “Theatr Felinfach is an invaluable resource for Ceredigion residents, offering a range from the traditional to the experimental and everything in between. It was a pleasure to be there last Saturday to see the Theatr Unnos’ performance (one-night theatre) – the first of its kind in the drama festival.”
A number of events were held as part of the festival, which is a partnership between Theatr Felinfach and Theatr Gydweithredol Troedyrhiw.
Dwynwen Lloyd Llywelyn, head of Theatr Felinfach, said: “Although this year’s festival was fairly small, its impact was great on everyone who came together as participants, performers and audiences.
"The Marie James Memorial Lecture was held by Euros Lewis tracing the history of the poet and playwright Idwal Jones and noting his influence on the communities and residents of Ceredigion and beyond. Euros returned with a second talk before launching the Theatr Unnos (One-Night) challenge, discussing the question ‘What is theatre?’.
"Four talented performers - Eddie Ladd, Carwyn Blayney, Naomi Seren and Mari-Elen Mathias - worked all night at the theatre to create a new, unique piece of theatre presenting a story-telling, catchy and beautiful piece to an audience on Saturday morning.
A young group from Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi stayed after the performance to participate in an improvisational workshop inspired by the Theatr Unnos. The festival was crowned with the Hi Hi Hi night, with dramatic, musical and stand-up performances by Sara Davies, Elliw Dafydd and Tess Price. Hi Hi Hi was supported in partnership between Talent mewn Tafarn and Tafarn y Vale.”