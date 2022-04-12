Tim snaps up top award for photography portfolio

A Meirionnydd man has been awarded the highest accolade for his photography work.

Tim Wilde, of Wilde Photography, has been awarded the highest distinction available from The Societies of Photographers. He received the award at a ceremony at The Societies Convention in London.

Tim, who lived in Tywyn for 16 years but recently moved to Penegoes near Machynlleth, was presented with a Fellowship distinction for a portfolio of 20 commissioned images he submitted to The Societies, all taken on Tywyn Beach over a two-year period. The panel of images were judged to have achieved the highest level of professional standards in imaging, creativity, and presentation.

The Societies of Photographers is Europe’s largest association for the serious photographer and has an international membership. The Fellowship is the highest distinction the society offers, requiring the highest standard of technical competence and artistry.

“I am so proud to have achieved this amazing accolade,” said Tim.

“It was the pinnacle of my 50 year photographic journey, and the culmination of three years of hard work.

“My vision for my fellowship panel was to discover something unique and very different to the norm, which demonstrates the use of Intentional Camera Movement (ICM) to exhibit the clarity of understanding of colour, light and movement without the need for extensive postproduction. The images within my panel were truly inspired by entering the monthly image competition in the In Camera Artistry category within The Societies.

“Each image in my panel was conceived on my local beach in Tywyn.

“My panel represents a place of peace, solitude, happiness, and beauty - a Nirvana for so many.

“Now that I have achieved my fellowship, my photographic journey will continue with regular entries in the monthly competitions, and I am continuing my development by training to be a photographic judge for The Societies.

“Tywyn Beach has done me proud for many years competing at the highest level against some of the world’s best sights and still comes out on top.”

Colin Jones, CEO of The Societies of Photographers, said: “The Fellowship distinction represents some of the finest images our members create. They have been assessed by some of the world’s best photographers. Congratulations to Tim.”