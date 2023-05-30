A special milestone has been reached in Adra Housing Association’s history – the completion of the first two properties ever built by its in-house contractor, Tim Trwsio.
The two semi-detached homes at Bro Pedr Fardd in Garndolbenmaen were the first to be completed by Adra’s Tim Trwsio, with further development work planned on schemes in Wynne Road, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Bro Infryn in Glasinfryn.
The Garndolbenmaen properties have been built to industry standards with solar panels and air source heat pumps installed to make the properties energy efficient.
One of the new tenants is Eleri Owen. Originally from Garndolbenmaen, Eleri and her son rented private accommodation in another part of the village before they were successful in obtaining this property.
Eleri said: “We have really settled into our new home very quickly, with the support of family. It’s a very quiet and lovely area there is a real sense of community here. The house is warm and cosy too and not tor far from my son’s school. We feel very lucky.
“I had been looking for a new home for a number of years and heard on the grapevine about Adra’s new development. I got in touch and submitted an application.
“Everything’s perfect, I’ve got a brand new home and garden and Adra have been brilliant, dealing with all my queries quickly. It’s a dream come true”.
Paul Painter – Assistant Director – Repairs and Maintenance, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be commissioned by Adra’s Development team to carry out the work at Bro Pedr Fardd and we have now fully completed the new build. The response from the new home owners has been fantastic and we are proud to have provided them with such a high quality home they can be proud of.
“This has been a flagship development for Tim Trwsio as we have led on the new build project from start to finish whilst using local contractors to carry out some of the work and supported the employment of 10 trades within Trwsio at various stages. We also had one apprentice on site throughout Trwsio’s work to develop their skills.
“We have made a firm commitment in our Corporate Plan to provide high quality and affordable homes and the success of the work at Garndolbenmaen will allow us to continue to invest in small scale rural developments. Tim Trwsio employs a skilled workforce from the local economy and development projects like this not only provides quality employment but also it contributes to the local economy by keeping the pound local.”