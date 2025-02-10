The Machynlleth public toilets have finally reopened this week.
Two years after they first closed, the toilets reopened on 10 February with a toilet paper-cutting ceremony.
The town council were forced to close the loos two years ago after repeated vandalism drove up the running costs.
Opening the toilets, Councillor Kim Bryan said: “One thing we’ve really learned on this journey is how important toilets are for the town - not just for visitors but also for residents.
“Many people have told me they don’t visit Machynlleth anymore because they’re worried about where to go to the toilet.
“It has been a massive community effort to get to this point.
“Thank you all so much for your support - you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t part of that.
“I’m really looking forward to making this a space we’re really proud of - our bogs!”
After uproar from residents, visitors and businesses about the closure, a working group was formed of concerned townspeople and councillors.
The group gained PAVO funding to refurbish the facilities with new stainless steel vandal-proof furniture and motion-sensor LED lights to reduce running costs.
Councillors and residents had volunteered their time over the last six months weeding, pressure washing and cleaning the toilets to make the reopening possible.
Councillors Bryan and Norma McCarten then officially opened the toilets by cutting toilet paper instead of ribbon, to stay open seven days a week.
Visitors remarked on the new bright and airy paintwork - yellow and white - and the baby-changing facilities available in both the ladies and the men's bathrooms.
One resident, Vick Bamford, 76, commented on the facility's disabled toilet which has also been vandalised for years and is now newly refurbished thanks to the working group's efforts.
Vick, a RADAR key holder for 24-hour disabled toilet access, said: “It’s a key to freedom, basically.
“You can get into it day or night anytime - if it works.
“If you arrive at one and you put your key in and it doesn’t work you’re absolutely b*** because you can’t wait any longer, it's a major disaster.
“It’s not just me, it’s used by so many people.
“People are stuck at home because they just don’t dare set off even.”
The town council had previously been reluctant to run the toilets due to the high cost of running the toilets - Powys County Council had handed over the running of the toilets to the town council as it had done with towns across the county in a bid to save money.
The working group has now secured funding in principle for further improvements including solar panels, payment gates, and possibly even a rainwater collection system.
They also aim to install flower beds and paint a mural with Machynlleth Youth Club to make the building more attractive.
The working group hopes the plan will reduce the running costs even further, whilst gaining some income through payment gates and business sponsorship for the newly rebranded toilets, Ty bach Mach, to make the facilities self-sustaining.