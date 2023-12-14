The holiday season poses a number of potential risks to our pets, ranging from harmful leftovers to toxic plants. It's crucial to be mindful of what can impact our pets' well-being.
To ensure a memorable and safe Christmas for both you and your furry companion, Liz Lannie, Bella & Duke’s pet behaviourist, provides her top five tips for making the holiday season more comfortable for our pets:
1. Christmas stress
Over the Christmas holiday there is often lots of change; trees appearing in the house and extra visitors for example.
Some dogs can find this a bit stressful. To help them feel secure amid Christmas chaos ensure they have a designated retreat space, whether it's a covered crate with an open door, or a room where visitors don’t go, make sure they always have the option to get away from it all.
You could provide a longer-lasting chew like a pizzle stick, play calming music and consider using Pet Remedy, for example as these can also help alleviate anxiety
2. Barking at the delivery man
With the increase in online shopping during the Christmas season, doorbells, buzzers, and an increase in strangers at the door can create anxiety for many pets.
If you know your pet may find this stressful, try to arrange deliveries to be left at a collection point, or arrange an alternative such as using the option of the parcel being left in a safe space if possible.
When deliveries arrive don’t give your dog access to the front door. Pop them in another room before answering. If your dog does bark at the doorbell, consider contacting a dog trainer in the new year to address this so you and your dog are ready for next year.
3. Presents under the tree
Wrapped Christmas presents may contain food items that could be unhealthy or toxic for your pet.
You could safeguard these gifts by asking the sender about the contents and storing them in a secure place, keeping all presents safely hidden away until Christmas Eve and then only letting your dog in under supervision, or by having a Christmas gift table by the tree, for example.
Keep doors closed to prevent premature present exploration.
4. Stealing food
From a dog's perspective, unattended food is fair game. Prevent this by never leaving your food unattended and making sure all leftovers or buffets are stored away before your dog has access to the room.
Keep your pet safe by making doubly sure that dangerous foods are out of reach. Foods that are potentially toxic or harmful to dogs include:
- Raisins
- Grapes
- Chocolate
- Fruit cake
- Mince pies
- Christmas pudding
- Alcohol
- Onions
- Cooked bones
5. Crackers and fireworks
Crackers banging around the Christmas dinner table can be frightening for some dogs.
If you have a nervous or anxious dog, or they dislike other loud noises such as fireworks, avoid crackers, or even make your own but without the banger in.
There are often fireworks around New Year, so if your dog isn’t keen remember to prepare for New Year's Eve as you would for Fireworks Night.
Liz added: “As we deck the halls and wrap the gifts, let's not forget our four-legged family members during this magical season.
"Creating a calm and joyful Christmas for our pets is like adding an extra sprinkle of happiness to the festivities.
"After all, it's not just a holiday for us; it's a shared celebration with our entire family, furry friends included!”