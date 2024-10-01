Wales’ top nurse officially marked the establishing of a new wellbeing garden at Aberystwyth University with a tree planting ceremony.
When fully established, the new garden, which is part of the University's Healthcare Education Centre site on Penglais Road, will include an orchard and areas to grow vegetables and flowers.
Aberystwyth University's first ever nursing students started in 2022 following Education and Health Improvement Wales’s decision to award it a contract to offer degree courses to train adult and mental health nurses.
Since the first cohort of students arrived, staff and students have been holding welfare walks and discussing the development of space on the site for the benefit of everyone who visits the Centre.
The 'Green Gatherings Gardening Project' is being developed in partnership with the town’s community and other local organisations, along with the support of Health Education and Improvement Wales, Keep Wales Tidy and health property company Assura.
Planting the new garden’s first tree, Wales’ Chief Nursing Officer Sue Tranka said: “I’m delighted to help mark the beginning of this wellbeing garden, which will provide a peaceful, nurturing environment for staff, nursing students and the whole community.
“Wellbeing and health go beyond the clinical setting, and this garden will give students a hands-on opportunity to explore how green spaces can play a key role in holistic care, building a deeper understanding of the relationship between the environment and health.”
Amanda Jones, Principal in Healthcare Education at Aberystwyth University, said: "It is great to see the work of the students and the community starting to come to fruition. Green areas like this are so important to the wellbeing of students, staff and the wider community.
"Since we opened our doors less than two years ago, staff and students have benefited from the wellbeing walks that have been organised. Adding another green area on campus is going to benefit them and everyone who visits the Centre.
"Students will be able to contribute to the garden by planting and tending to it themselves. It will also build on the understanding of green social prescribing that has been developed here at the university.”