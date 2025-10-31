The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Ceredigion Preseli constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of October 31, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Ceredigion Preseli were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,424 out of 2,930,106 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,245 out of 1,004,558 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 709 out of 489,875 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 377 out of 258,077 total signatures
• Protect Northern Ireland Veterans from Prosecutions — 329 out of 209,306 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 316 out of 190,288 total signatures
• Reduce the school week to four days a week — 147 out of 124,503 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 126 out of 79,902 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 126 out of 69,924 total signatures
• Introduce Statutory Menstrual Leave for People with Endometriosis & Adenomyosis — 96 out of 71,718 total signatures
