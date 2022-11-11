Tories must maintain triple lock on pensions
Letter to the Editor: Just like thousands of older people throughout Wales we are certain that many of your older readers are worried about how they are going to afford to heat their homes and put food on the table in the coming months, let alone socialise with family and friends.
Age Cymru is therefore urging the new PM Rishi Sunak to reinstate the triple lock on state pensions – the mechanism by which the government raises the State Pension annually in line with either inflation, average earnings, or 2.5 per cent, whichever is the highest.
With inflation currently running at around 10 per cent we believe reinstating the triple lock is essential to help older people face these huge financial challenges. We have already heard from older people who are risking their health by skipping meals, and switching off lights, heating, and fridges in their homes.
Knowing that their State Pension would keep pace with rising prices would give precious hope to many older people at a time of great anxiety and help them to remain well during the winter months.
We should also remember that reinstating the triple lock will protect state pensions for future generations, so it affects everyone and not just older people.
We will be writing to every MP in Wales urging them to support our calls to commit to the triple lock and make sure that older people in Wales are not forgotten.
We would very much appreciate it if your readers would also contact their MP to support our calls and to share their views on the plight of older people in Wales right now. We would also welcome your older readers letting us know about their thoughts and experiences of the cost-of-living crisis.
Victoria Lloyd
Chief Executive
Age Cymru
