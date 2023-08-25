An application for a caravan site at a Ceredigion councillor’s beef farm hopes to “immerse guests in the Welsh language.”
The plans, submitted to Ceredigion planners by Mr A Davies as part of a farm diversification scheme, seek a change of use of land at Fronwen Isaf, Llanarth for a 25-pitch touring caravan site and associated works, along with a winter storage facility for caravans.
Agent Addison Design & Development, in a supporting statement, said Llanarth community councillor Arwel Jones, the joint owner and fourth generation family member to own 100-stock beef farm, was, with wife Meredid, looking to diversify the farm to incorporate a new opportunity for a tourism destination.
“Due to succession planning and the farm being shared between Arwel and his two siblings, the farm acreage is now smaller, meaning that it is harder to make the farm pay if continued to farm in the traditional way,” the application says.
“[As accounts illustrate] the farm has not made profit over the past number of years, they therefore want to diversify to bring in additional income to support the farm so they can continue to live there and ensure that their daughters can be the fifth generation to farm Fronwen Isaf.”
Welsh will be an important part of business for the first-language Welsh couple, the statement says.
“The couple are also optimistic to immerse guests in the Welsh language by introducing a ‘Welsh phrase of the day’, to educate guests to the Welsh language and culture. Such features are aimed towards the creation of a strong sense of place and Welsh community.”
Included in the application statement are plans to enhance the “element of luxury for visitors,” through a covered weatherproofed area, hopes for a future a children’s play area, and even an outdoor dog shower.
Animals on site are expected to be a significant attraction at Fronwen Isaf, with Arwel and Mererid inviting visitors to experience the animals by petting the cattle, collecting eggs from chickens and feeding the goats on the farm.
The couple also hope to use the area to host live bands, a mobile bar, an indoor cinema and offer a supplementary play area for children, along with hosting pop-up events for site customers using local businesses.
It is also hoped the site could be used for communal events.