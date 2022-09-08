Town cancels procession out of respect for the Queen
A procession that had been due to take place in Harlech on Owain Glyndwr Day has been cancelled.
Harlech had been gearing themselves up for the procession on Friday, 16 September, but a decision to cancel the event has been made following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Ardudwy Knights have organised a spectacular procession through Harlech for some years now, ending outside the Castle Owain Glyndwr successfully captured in 1404.
On 16 September 1400, Glyndwr was proclaimed Prince of Wales by his followers and started a rebellion against Richard II.
This year’s procession had been due to start at 7.30pm at Pen Graig.
Harlech and Llanbedr councillor Gwynfor Owen told the Cambrian News that “the decision has been taken to cancel the Owain Glyndwr procession in respect of Thursday’s announcement”.
