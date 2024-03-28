Aberystwyth Town Council will fork out £26,500 to help Ceredigion County Council keep the toilets at the castle open.
Minutes from meetings where the press was excluded have revealed the exact figure that the town council will pay towards keeping the toilets open after Ceredigion County Council said it did not have enough money to run toilets throughout the county, with town and community councils instead asked to take them over.
The town council said that “further discussions on the future management” of the toilets in town is “to take place during the year.”
The £26,500 contribution to running costs will “come from any underspend in the 2023-24 budget”, a council report “to avoid an increase in the precept.”