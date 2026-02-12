Dr Ritchie from Aberystwyth University added: “The town crier has traditionally been a figure associated with authority, visibility and public voice, yet that role has historically been held mainly by men. Our project reimagines this tradition as an act of collective recognition, shifting focus to the wider appreciation we hold for women in our lives, in all their roles and contributions. These cries - joyful, humorous, heartfelt or defiant - form a living chorus honouring women whose contributions are often overlooked in homes, workplaces and communities.”