Spiers & Boden have been at the forefront of the English traditional folk scene for 25 years both as a ground breaking duo and founder members of folk phenomenon Bellowhead.
After a seven year hiatus to concentrate on their Universal Records-signed big band Bellowhead, Spiers & Boden returned in 2021 with the critically acclaimed album ‘Fallow Ground’, and have been taking their brand of high octane, no nonsense acoustic folk song and music to packed UK venues ever since.
‘Fallow Ground’ reached number 3 on the UK & Ireland Official Folk Albums chart for September ’21. Sold out tour dates and festival appearances followed. You can see Spiers & Boden at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Tuesday, 10 March at 7pm.
