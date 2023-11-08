As well as switching on the town’s lights there will be a range of activities for people to enjoy, including live music.
Tywyn Town Council clerk Chris Wood said: “We’re closing a section of the High Street outside of the council offices, that’s where most things will be happening like the street markets.
“We’ve got live music performances beginning at 12pm and taking place throughout the day.
This year’s event will feature a new addition, an indoor crafts market in the town’s leisure centre.
Chris explained: “The idea is that it’s still early enough that you haven’t bought all your Christmas presents but are looking for gifts and can come out and see what’s available.
“The event is supported by local shops so there will be plenty on sale.”
Father Christmas will attend the event as he did previously – as seen in Tywyn Events Organisation’s picture above.