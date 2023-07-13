Catrin Jones, on behalf of Creative Criccieth, said: “We’ve had a lot of fun meeting to plan and create in weekly sessions that have been available to everyone in the community at Criccieth Library since January. The children of Ysgol Treferthyr have been busy creating pom poms to contribute to the multicoloured arch in front of the Memorial Hall, which is guarded by Dilys the big red dragon. It was great to reach out to the London Welsh School who have been busy creating multilingual driftwood signs. In addition, Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor art students and a group of Bangor University learners have renovated and created a friendship bench on the library site.