A temporary post office has been set up in Dolgellau following the closure of the town centre Spar after its ceiling collapsed.
The Post Office has agreed to put a temporary counter in place at Eurospar Dolgellau. It follows concerns from local residents who feared they would have to travel to Fairbourne, Dinas Mawddwy or Barmouth to access postal services.
The office of Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts heard how one constituent had been advised that Aberystwyth was the nearest location for her to deal with her Barclays account - a 68 mile round trip.
It is understood that the temporary counter will open at 1pm this Friday, September, at Eurospar on Bala Road, Dolgellau, and will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.
Mrs Saville Roberts and Dolgellau local councillors Linda Morgan, Dyfrig Siencyn and Delyth Lloyd Griffiths have been putting pressure on the Post Office to keep the service in Dolgellau whilst repairs were made to the building.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “I welcome the news that the Post Office has agreed to open a temporary counter at Eurospar whilst repairs are carried out at the Plas-yn-Dref store.
“Whilst this arrangement does not replace the convenience of a town centre location, it is most welcome as a temporary measure which retains the service within the town itself.
“Once the extent of the damage caused by the roof collapse at the Spar building became clear, I contacted the Post Office seeking assurances on behalf of my constituents that alternative arrangements would be made, suggesting either an outreach service from another site or a mobile unit.
“I am therefore pleased that they have now come to an arrangement with Eurospar to provide a temporary solution. It would have been completely unacceptable to expect people to travel miles to access services that should be available locally which would be aggravated by unreliable public transport.
“I understand there are five buses a day which stop at Eurospar, and these can be accessed at Eldon Square.
“Timetables can be obtained from my office and from Cllr Linda Morgan.
“May I also take this opportunity to thank local councillors Linda Morgan, Dyfrig Siencyn and Delyth Lloyd Griffiths for their efforts in securing this outcome.”
The owners of the Spar and Post Office in Dolgellau have been served with a Section 78 Notice by Gwynedd Council following the collapse of the shop’s ceiling on Saturday, 2 September.
Two members of staff and one member of the public managed to escape the store, and police sent a specialist search team to assist colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service to ensure no-one else was trapped in the building. The Welsh Ambulance Services said two casualties were taken by road to hospital, with one going to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and one to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.