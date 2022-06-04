Town to hold Platinum Jubilee picnic later today

The town council will be holding the picnic in the park later today, at 11.30am, in Y Plas grounds. ( Machynlleth Town Council )

A picnic in the park will be held in Machynlleth later today, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Machynlleth Town Council have organised a picnic in the park, which will be held from 11.30am until 4.30pm, in Y Plas grounds.

Mayor Councillor Jeremy Paige said the town’s residents and visitors alike are invited to the celebrations, which will include a disco, live music, refreshments, face painting, free souvenir gifts, a giant cake, licensed bar, and two marquees.

While attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks and picnic, Y Plas cafe will also be open.

In January this year, former Mayor Tony Jones confirmed he had applied, on behalf of the council, to the National Lottery Community Fund’s Platinum Jubilee Fund.

The council were granted £5,400 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 year reign, which is being marked by a four day bank holiday weekend.

Cllr Paige said: “I would like to extend an invitation to both residents and visitors to come and enjoy a day in the lovely grounds of Y Plas.

“As beneficiaries of a grant we are able to provide a range of free activities and free souvenirs of what I hope will be a great family day out.