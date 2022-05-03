Towns get ready to host the Race For Life 2022

Last year’s runners celebrate at the finish line on the promenade in Aberystwyth

WITH just four days to go before the Race For Life in Ceredigion and Gwynedd, the Cambrian News would like to hear from those taking part.

The events, which take place in Aberystwyth and Caernarfon on Sunday, 15 May, are open to everyone - and it’s not too late to take part.

Participants in Aberystwyth can take part in the 3k, 5k or 10k courses.

This course for a single lap (the 5K) goes along the promenade, Marine Terrace, New Promenade and South Marine Terrace. It starts on Marine Terrace heading towards the pier, then goes along the promenade towards the RNLI Lifeboat Station.

The course then follows the national cycle path to a U-turn in Maesyrafon Car Park.

It then returns down the cycle path to South Marine Terrace and back to the finish line after a U-turn at Consitution Hill.

The 10l starts at 9am and the 3k and 5k start at 10am. People are advised to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before the start time so they are prepared and ready to go on time.

In Gwynedd, people can take part in a 5k race at the Coed Helen Recreation Ground. The course heads out and back along the scenic Menai Straight, featuring the Anglesey shore as a background. It is mainly on a flat tarmac road with incredible views of the Snowdonia Mountains and Caernarfon Castle.

The race there starts at 11am and participants are advised to arrive 15 to 20 minutes before the start time.

The annual events have raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK over the years.

Ruth Amies, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Wales, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

“Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all.

“For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog.

“Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

“Race for Life will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19.

Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”