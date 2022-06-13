Tractor run pulls in £2,540
Saturday 18th June 2022 3:00 pm
THE Drefach (Llanybydder) Tractor Run on 15 May raised £2,540 for Macmillan Cancer Research and Clwb Cledlyn Drefach.
The run was led by Peter Davies on his Massey Ferguson and the run attracted 85 tractors on the 21-mile route.
The organisers would like to thank everyone that supported the run and made it a very successful day.
Pictured at the presentation of the money are Rosemary McKee, Caroline Davies, Caron Hands, Nia Evans, Alaw Evans, Alan Hands, Peter Davies and Gordon Lonsdale.
Photo by Gary Jones
