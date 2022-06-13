Tractor run pulls in £2,540

THE Drefach (Llanybydder) Tractor Run on 15 May raised £2,540 for Macmillan Cancer Research and Clwb Cledlyn Drefach.

The run was led by Peter Davies on his Massey Ferguson and the run attracted 85 tractors on the 21-mile route.

The organisers would like to thank everyone that supported the run and made it a very successful day.

Pictured at the presentation of the money are Rosemary McKee, Caroline Davies, Caron Hands, Nia Evans, Alaw Evans, Alan Hands, Peter Davies and Gordon Lonsdale.