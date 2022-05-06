Tractor run will raise money for three good causes
By Julie McNicholls Vale
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Saturday 7th May 2022 12:15 pm
Share
Emma Picton-Jones and her children. Emma set up the DPJ Foundation following the suicide of her husband, Daniel
A tractor run will take place tomorrow, Sunday, 8 May, to raise money for charity.
It starts at Wynnstay in Rhosfawr, Pwllheli, at 11am and takes a circular route of around 25 miles. Gates open at 9am. The tractor run has been organised to raise money for the DPJ Foundation, TirnDewi and Blue Sky.
The cost of entry is £20, plus an additional £5 per passenger and includes Hog Roast at the end. Breakfast is available at extra cost to be paid at the counter.
Representatives from DPJ foundation and Tir Dewi will be there to explain more about those charities.
People are free to register on the day, and need to bring cash and insurance documentation.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you'd like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
