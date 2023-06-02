Traders in Penparcau are calling for limited parking times to be introduced along the main road.
There are currently no time limits on parking bays along Penparcau Road, where the village’s main shops sit.
Shopkeepers say this means that some people park along the road all day and block off available parking spaces for passing trade.
For years, they have been calling for 30-minute or one-hour parking to be introduced so that they can make the most of passing trade in the busy village.
Mike Daniel who runs the Chip Box fish and chip shop on Penparcau Road said: “This has been a problem for years and we have been asking for something to be done for around 15 years.
“People are parking here all day and this means we miss out on passing trade and it is incredibly difficult to get deliveries.
“The problem we have had is finding out who is responsible for introducing parking limits, with the council saying it was the responsibility of Welsh Government (as the A487 is a trunk road) and Welsh Government saying it was Ceredigion’s responsibility.
“We did get a response from Ken Skates before Covid saying that the matter would be looked at, but nothing has happened since.
“With costs going up the way that they are, we need to be able to make the most out of passing trade.”
Cllr Carl Worrall has backed the calls, saying: “I am growing worried for the future of the shops in Penparcau.
“The loss of passing trade is a concern for the shops in the village and we need to support our local traders.”
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “The Welsh Government are responsible for introducing and amending all Traffic Regulation Orders in respect of parking restrictions along the trunk road network in Ceredigion. “This includes both the A487, as in the instance referred, as well as the A44.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have agreed with Ceredigion Council to temporarily pause the review of the parking orders until after the roll out of the default 20mph speed limits in September 2023.”
The spokesperson added that any requests to make new or amend existing parking/waiting orders will be undertaken as part of the Welsh Government led process in consultation with the local community and elected members. This will include a review of the A487 in Penparcau waiting restrictions.