A town councillor has spoken of the massive effort made to free a child who got stuck between rocks on a beach in Gwynedd.
Mark Kendall was out walking with his family on Sunday, 21 April when he saw an incident unfolding on Tywyn beach.
“The tide was on the turn and was coming in,” he told the Cambrian News.
“Initially there was one fire crew, one ambulance and paramedic crew on site.
“The incident was at the north end of Tywyn promenade, in the rock armour.
“Allegedly a child went into the rocks and became stuck around 3.15pm.
“Two more fire service crews and police as well as the Wales Air ambulance came.
“After three hours the child was still stuck and the tide was now up to to rock armour.
“I'm not sure who asked local contractors to get involved but two machines came from local people and after about 30 or so minutes the child was out and walked away.”
Cllr Kendall added: “The crowd that had gathered gave a big cheer and a round of applause.
“Everyone was relieved to see the child out before the tide covered the area.”
A post on Facebook page Love Tywyn said: “A massive thank you to the local men who turned up to assist with these heavy lifting machines after a child became stuck in the rock armour.
“They joined in with three fire crews, coastguard, ambulance, police and helicopter crews.
“The child was successful removed after a three-hour long struggle and an incoming tide.”
Iain Paterson said: “A 10-year-old girl fell or crawled between the rocks.
“It took hours and every rescue service you can imagine, including a JCB and a crane, and the tide was coming in. Good job it was a low tide and very calm or she would have drowned!”
A coastguard spokesperson said: “Aberdyfi and Barmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams supported the rescue of a girl stuck in rock armour at Tywyn Beach on 21 April.
“The alarm was raised at about 3.15pm with the tide coming in.
“The child was extracted, safe and well, by about 6.10pm in an operation involving North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS), the Welsh Ambulance Service, air ambulance doctors and assistance from a local excavator.
“North Wales Police also supported.”
NWFRS said: “We were called at 3.26pm to Marine Parade, Tywyn.
“Crews assisted with release of a child from sea defence rocks as part of multi agency response.”
A police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 3.30pm to report a concern for safety involving a child in the Marine Parade area of Tywyn. Emergency services attended the area which concluded shortly after 6pm with the child being safe and well.”