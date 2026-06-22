Chicks that can be seen from Porthmadog’s Glaslyn Osprey Centre site have died.
Two chicks died at the Friends of the Ospreys Ty’n Llwyn nest, which can be seen from Glaslyn’s John Parry Hide.
In April, Blue 019 (Poole Translocation 2019) and Blue KS6 (Dyfi 2018) moved to this nest from the original nest they had been breeding at since 2022. 019 laid three eggs and all three eggs hatched, two within hours of one another and the third hatched three days later. Sadly, the youngest chick perished a couple of days after hatching and another chick died a few days later.
It is likely to be weather related as the rain and wind has been relentless at times. Cold wet weather is one of the greatest dangers to newly hatched chicks. Hopefully their remaining chick will continue to thrive.
Former Glaslyn male Aran has a new mate and they have hatched a chick on a new nest in the locality.
Meanwhile, a fishing line delivered to the Glaslyn Osprey nest prompted immediate action to safeguard the birds.
New osprey duo Elen and KC6/Teifi have hatched three chicks on their nest in the Glaslyn Valley, as have neighbouring pair Blue 014 and her partner Z2/Aeron.
Human intervention was needed at Glaslyn Osprey Centre when KC6/Teifi had delivered a Brown Trout containing fishing line to the nest, and it became entwined between Elen and the youngest chick on Wednesday.
The risk of further entanglement was great and it was quickly decided that intervention was vital.
The nest was accessed with minimal disturbance and all visible line removed safely.
“We continue to monitor the youngest chick closely and reassuringly all chicks have fed well today and the youngest chick appears to be unaffected by what was a traumatic event for all concerned,” a Glaslyn spokesman said on Thursday.
“A huge thank you to the Glaslyn team who responded so quickly and efficiently to this distressing situation.
“It is worrying that this is the third public nest to be affected by discarded fishing line or hooks this season, thankfully the situation at Rutland Water Manton Bay Osprey nest and at Dyfi Osprey Project seem to have resolved positively. Hopefully we will also have a happy outcome for our Glaslyn ospreys.”
Visitors to Gwynedd Osprey Centre can see all three breeding pairs thanks to an ongoing collaboration between two local conservation groups.
Over two decades of successful conservation efforts in the Glaslyn Valley by Glaslyn Ospreys and the Friends of the Ospreys group has made the centre at Pont Croesor one of the key osprey viewing locations in the UK.
It is the first breeding year together for unringed Elen and KC6/Teifi, a six-year-old bird hatched at the Dyfi Osprey project.
On the Friends of the Ospreys’ Pont Croesor nest, Blue 014 (Poole Harbour Translocation 2018) and her partner Z2/Aeron (Dyfi 2017), are now in their sixth year together. Activities on both nests can be viewed in stunning detail at the centre and more widely on YouTube thanks to live high-definition cameras.
A third pair of ospreys has also taken up residence on the new Friends of the Ospreys’ Ty’n Llwyn nest, which can be viewed from the John Parry Hide at the Centre. The pair, Blue KS6 (Dyfi 2018) and Blue 019 (Poole Harbour translocation 2019), have relocated from a Friends of the Ospreys’ nest in the Glaslyn Valley where they have been breeding since 2022.
Aran was ousted from his nest of ten years by KC6/Teifi, but is breeding on another local Friends of the Ospreys’ private nest with Blue 7C1 (Cumbria 2022). She is the daughter of Blue 9C (Glaslyn 2014) and therefore a granddaughter of the original Glaslyn pairing of Mrs G and 11(98).
The Visitor Centre at Pont Croesor is open every day of the week between 10.30am and 4.30pm.
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