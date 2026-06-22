In April, Blue 019 (Poole Translocation 2019) and Blue KS6 (Dyfi 2018) moved to this nest from the original nest they had been breeding at since 2022. 019 laid three eggs and all three eggs hatched, two within hours of one another and the third hatched three days later. Sadly, the youngest chick perished a couple of days after hatching and another chick died a few days later.