The family of an Aberystwyth man who died following Monday's train crash have thanked people for their 'kind messages and support' and asked for privacy.
British Transport Police have confirmed that Tudor Evans, aged 66, from Capel Dewi, died following the two-train collision on Monday evening and said the investigation into his death is still ongoing.
Mr Evans' family issued a private tribute through the BBC, thanking people of their kind messages.
Mr Evans' friend, Iestyn Leyshon, told S4C of his pain that Mr Evans and his wife had "just begun to travel after years of work and then this tragedy happens”.
Mr Leyshon added he was "extremely saddened" to hear of his death.
Transport for Wales' Chief Operating Officer, Jan Chaudhry-Van Der Velde said that one of the drivers of the trains was 'quite badly injured' and had been taken to hospital in Shrewsbury, while a conductor on board suffered a fracture, adding that both were 'on the road to recovery'.
A recovery operation to remove the trains is to be carried out over the coming days and the crash is currently under investigation by the Rain Accident Investigation Branch.
Trains between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury have been suspended as a result until at least Friday.