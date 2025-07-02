After nearly 16 years of sibling rivalry, Liam and Noel Gallagher are reuniting for one of the most anticipated comebacks in music history — and Cardiff gets the honour of hosting the opening nights.
The Britpop legends will take over the Principality Stadium on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5, launching a 41-date tour that quickly sold out and is set to be unforgettable.
Getting there
With thousands of fans flooding into the city, Great Western Railway (GWR) is stepping up with extra trains to help you get home after the gig:
• Six extra trains each night
• Nearly 4,000 additional seats after the show
• Be prepared to queue for trains home
• Transport for Wales (TfW) is also rolling out extra services and longer trains to keep the crowds moving smoothly.
Travel smart, party hard
Heading to the show? What do I need to know?
- Check train times in advance, especially your last train home
- Plan your journey — and your exit
- Expect queues from 22:00 onwards
- Trains home are likely to be really busy
Central Square will host mainline train queues, while Valley Lines passengers should head to the rear of Cardiff Central.
Rachel Geliamassi, GWR Customer Services Director, said: “We’re proud to play a small part in this huge moment for Oasis fans, helping ensure all those who want to can get to the gig.
“Trains will however be busy, plan ahead, travel smart and just remember to allow yourself time for the journey home as there will be queues at the station. If you are travelling from further afield check the time of your last train home.”
Georgie Wills, TfW’s Customer Delivery & Events Planning Manager, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome thousands to Cardiff this summer. Look out for our queuing systems and travel tips — and let’s make it a safe and smooth experience for everyone.”
Important station changes
Heads-up — there will be some temporary closures:
• Cardiff Bus Interchange closes at 15:00
• Cardiff Queen Street closes at 22:00 (except for accessible travel or trips to Cardiff Bay)
Network Rail Route Director Nick Millington said: “We’ll do everything we can to keep services running safely and smoothly, even alongside major events.”
