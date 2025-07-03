A Llandysul man has been ordered to undergo alcohol treatment after admitting breaching the requirements of a community order.

Damian Allan Jones, of 4 Lewis Street, Pontwelly, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.

The 46-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February this year by failing to attend a planned probation induction appointment on 24February and failing to attend unpaid work on 25 May.

Magistrates added a six month alcohol treatment requirement to Jones’ community order.

The original order will continue.

Jones must also pay court costs of £60.