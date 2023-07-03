The delivery of an electricity transformer to Trawsfyndd today has been delayed by bad weather.
The new transformer had been due to be delivered by barge to Black Rock Sands beach today, Monday, 3 July and moved to Trawsfynydd Substation near Trawsfynydd, on Wednesday, 5 July.
But National Grid say the transformer is now due to arrive by barge at Black Rock Sands beach on Wednesday instead. The new transformer replaces one already at Trawsfynydd Substation, which is at the end of its working life. National Grid has already successfully delivered a similar transformer in September 2020 along the same route.
The last time a transformer was delivered via Black Rock Sands beach it proved popular locally, with scores of people descending on the beach and lining the route as it made its way to Trawsfynydd.
This transformer will be even bigger at 155 tonnes and could be the largest ever delivered via barge and beach in the UK.
National Grid delivers power safely, reliably and efficiently to communities across Wales and Trawsfynydd Substation is a key part of critical electricity infrastructure in the local area.
When the transformer starts its journey from Black Rock Sands, a rolling road closure with police escort will be used to manage traffic and ensure safety, but as a result, there may be some travel delays. National Grid and its delivery partner Allelys have spent months planning the route, to keep the impacts to traffic and local people to a minimum.
When the transformer departs the beach, it will take the following route:
Depart Black Rock Sands
Turn right onto High Street
Continue onto Britannia Terrace
Continue onto A487
Continue onto A470
Arrive Magnox Trawsfynydd
Tony Jones, Project Manager for National Grid said: “Local people rely on us to supply their electricity without interruption so it’s important that we keep our substations and the equipment in them working effectively. We’ve been planning this for months to ensure we can continue to deliver power reliably and safely to the local area.
“We are working closely with the local council to ensure security and the smooth running of this project as we know local people may be interested to view the display of logistics and engineering.”
To keep local people updated and informed on the morning of the transformer movement, there is a broadcast text service available in real time. A text message will also be sent if there are any changes to the times or routes. To subscribe to this free text messaging service, please text TRAWS to 82228.
National Grid is working to keep any disruption to a minimum, anyone with any queries should contact the community relations team by calling 0800 915 3594 or by emailing [email protected]