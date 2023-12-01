Trawsfynydd's post office could move to to a larger site.
The Post Office would like to move the service from its current site in Fronwynion Street to the former Youth Hostel in the village.
The new site is larger and more modern, and would be refurbished as a post office and convenience store with a car park alongside it.
The move would help secure continued access to Post Office services locally and ensuring its long-term viability for the community.
The Post Office would offer the same range of products and services, and its opening hours would remain as Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm and Saturday, 9am – 1pm.
The same staff will be employed to work in the proposed new branch.
The public can give feedback about the proposed move.
The opportunity to do so will close on 9 January. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 279222.
Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.