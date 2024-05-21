Ministry of Justice statistics show two treasure discoveries were reported in North West Wales in 2023 – down from four the previous year.
Across England and Wales there were 1,219 reports of discovered treasure last year, an increase of 12% on 2022 and the highest number on record.
The Ministry of Justice said the number of finds has been increasing since the commencement of the Treasure Act in 1997 when just 54 finds were reported, and the number has been more "volatile" in recent years, with a significant surge in metal detecting activity during and since the pandemic.
The Detectorist Institute and Foundation warned valuations of treasure finds by the Treasure Valuation Committee can be reduced if items are not responsibly retrieved or excavated.