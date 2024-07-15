Professor Iain Donnison, Head of the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences at Aberystwyth University, who will be chairing the discussion, said: "There is an important debate to be had about the role of tree planting in our use of land here in Wales. I hope people who are interested in these important discussions will come and hear the different views on the subject. I am glad that we are able to facilitate the discussion between organisations that all have a big part to play in the future of the use of our land, and how we get the balance right.”