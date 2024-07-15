Agriculture and countryside experts will come together to discuss tree planting at the Royal Welsh Show.
The discussion comes as the Welsh Government continues to discuss the details of its Sustainable Farming Plan which will be introduced from 2026 onwards.
NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader, Teleri Fielden from the Welsh Farmers' Union, Arfon Williams from RSPB Cymru and Director of Wildlife Trusts Wales Rachel Sharp will speak at the event in the Aberystwyth University Pavilion on the Monday of the Show.
Professor Iain Donnison, Head of the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences at Aberystwyth University, who will be chairing the discussion, said: "There is an important debate to be had about the role of tree planting in our use of land here in Wales. I hope people who are interested in these important discussions will come and hear the different views on the subject. I am glad that we are able to facilitate the discussion between organisations that all have a big part to play in the future of the use of our land, and how we get the balance right.”
The debate will take place at 3pm on Monday 22 July at the Aberystwyth University stand at the Royal Welsh Showground.