Tregaron 2022: Tuesday on the maes
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Tuesday 2nd August 2022 3:35 pm
Rain hasn’t stopped play as the crowds continue to flock to Tregaron for the National Eisteddfod.
The festival, which was originally due to take place in Ceredigion in 2020, has a host of stalls and events for young and old and runs until Saturday.
Here are some images from the maes on Tuesday.
If you'd like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
