A Tregaron mum-of-two is “delighted” to be running the Cardiff Half Marathon on behalf of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity.
Earlier this year, Lisa Evans completed the Swansea Half Marathon, and instead of having a break, she laced up her trainers and decided to take on the Cardiff Half Marathon.
The keen runner, who works for Ceredigion County Council, had been used to running 10 kilometres but after “enjoying the experience” at Swansea, set her sights on the largest half marathon in Wales.
She said: “It was great to be part of something so big, with so many runners around you.
“I'm not part of a club or anything because I've got two young children and I'm busy with the horses out of work. So, it was really nice to have so many people around, there was a really good buzz all the way.”
Lisa is a keen horse rider and acknowledges the dangers of the sport, and therefore chose to support Wales Air Ambulance.
She continued: “From a young age, I have seen the air ambulance attend equestrian events and know how vital it is that they are there to help in an emergency.
“We also live in a very rural area, and I tend to compete in rural areas too, so if something bad happened I feel safer knowing, if it is a life or limb situation, the air ambulance can get to us.”
The Ceredigion Council Worker decided to contact the charity and was delighted to receive a charity place. She said: “I always donate to the Wales Air Ambulance Charity whenever I see people fundraising and decided to get in touch.
“There were free charity spaces available for this October’s event and I signed up straight away - I really want to do my bit to help raise awareness too.”
Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.
It is delivered via a unique Third Sector and Public Sector partnership. The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the charity’s vehicles.
The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road.
Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance’s Head of Fundraising, said: “We are so grateful to all those who will be running the Cardiff Half Marathon on behalf of our charity in October.
“A big thank you to Lisa too, for choosing to fundraise for us, we’re so glad to have you on board Team Wales Air Ambulance for the event. Your support will help us to continue saving lives across Wales, thank you and good luck.”
If you’d like to support Lisa’s fundraiser in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, you can donate here:Lisa Evans is fundraising for Wales Air Ambulance Charitable Trust (justgiving.com)